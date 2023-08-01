Main Street walking history tour

The 400 block of Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls.

 Courtesy of Klamath County Museum

The Klamath County Museum and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association will offer a walking history tour of Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls this Saturday.

A museum news release said the free tour will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Klamath County Courthouse, 316 Main St.

