SUMMER LAKE — Visual artist and PLAYA alumnus Dan Mayer speak about his work and host a hands-on origami workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 on the PLAYA campus, according to a news release. The event is free and open to the public.
Mayer’s work investigates the intersection of language and art resulting in artist’s books, experimental prints and award-winning public art. His past work at PLAYA includes an accordion book with charcoal drawings inspired by sound and the PLAYA nightscape, a ceramics piece entitled “Continental Drift” and several PLAYA-inspired “atmospheric paintings.” Mayer is currently the Director of Pyracantha Press in the School of Art at Arizona State University where he publishes collaborative limited-edition books and prints that reflect the cultural landscape. Mayer also serves on the PLAYA advisory board.
Free bus service is available to PLAYA Presents. The bus leaves the Lake County Library in Lakeview at 11:55 a.m. and the Paisley Library at 12:40 p.m. Call 541-947-6019 for reservations.
PLAYA nurtures innovative thinking in the arts and sciences through its residency program on the edge of the Great Basin, to promote dialogue and positive change in the environment and the world. It is located at 47531 Highway 31, Summer Lake, between mileposts 81 and 82. For more information, call 541-943-3983, email info@playasummerlake.org or visit www.playasummerlake.org.