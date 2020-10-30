Featuring an international collaboration, a concert performance at the Ross Ragland Theater will be livestreamed around the world in celebration of classical and contemporary female composers on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
The Virtuosa Society is comprised of Klamath Falls’ own Katie Harman, a former Miss America and classically trained opera singer, alongside pianist Christine Eggert, who also has ties to Southern Oregon but resides in Copenhagen, Denmark. Their mission is to showcase and educate incredible works by prominent and underappreciated female composers of classical music in an effort to end the distinction of characterizing works as being by a female composer to simply celebrating the works regardless of the composer’s gender.
A multimedia experience, the concert will be interwoven with various video presentations detailing the incredible lives and works of the composers selected for the performance, set to various themes such as motherhood while profiling the hurdles each composer overcame to earn recognition for their art amidst gender and racial discrimination.
The concert will be simulcast globally and the footage archived for later viewing available through an online ticket order, in a partnership between the Ross Ragland Theater and Klamath Film – a local nonprofit that promotes and supports filmmaking in the Klamath Basin.
Composers to be highlighted during the concert include luminaries such as Clara Schumann, Florence Price, Barbara Strozzi, Cecile Chaminade, Consuelo Velazquez, and Diane Warren, among others. Each selected composer offer not only high-quality compositions, but demonstrate the ongoing struggles of women to find their place in the music scene and pioneer a trail for others to follow.
Song performances will be highlighted with a multi-camera visual experience presented in theater and via the livestream, with video interludes highlighting some of the remarkable women who have impacted music.
Tickets for both the in-person concert and the livestream event are $35, both available online at www.rrtheater.org or through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-theater audience will be restricted with limited seating and attendees must have a face covering and adhere to social distancing protocols established by the Ross Ragland Theater.