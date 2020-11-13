Virtuosa Society, a musical celebration of female composers held at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, Nov. 7, is now available to view on-demand with the purchase of an online ticket through Sunday, Nov. 15.
The performance was livestreamed last Saturday around the world and performed in front of a limited capacity live audience at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls. The duo is comprised of former Miss America and classically trained opera singer Katie Harman alongside pianist Christine Eggert, who has Southern Oregon ties but currently resides in Copenhagen, Denmark. Harman is a Klamath Falls resident who remains active in the local arts scene. Eggert previously worked at Southern Oregon University, where she met Harman and began a collaborative project to research important female music composers throughout history, which led to Saturday’s concert performance and the formation of The Virtuosa Society.
The concert featured various classical and contemporary music selected from both highly-praised and greatly underappreciated female music composers stretching back for centuries to present day, interwoven with a variety of video productions aimed at informing the audience about the importance of the composers and how they overcame gender and racial biases to present their work.
The concert and stories shared told the remarkable stories of composers such as Clara Schumann, Florence Price, Cecile Chaminade as well as current luminaries like Libby Larsen and Jocelyn Hagen; the program was set to various themed blocks such as love and motherhood.
Through the Eventive Virtual Festival platform, the same software utilized in September by the Klamath Independent Film Festival to showcase its annual event globally, the concert was livestreamed, the recording of which is now available to watch for a limited time with the purchase of an on-demand ticket for $35.
The concert performance marked one of the few live arts performances that has been possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ross Ragland and Linkville Playhouse recently returned to live on-stage performances with added safety protocols implemented, but for much of the year have been relegated to film screenings. The concert experience last Saturday was also an opportunity to celebrate the official relighting of the Ross Ragland Theater’s spire, which was upgraded this year to programmable LED lights after the neon which once adorned the venerable theater’s exterior burned out years ago.
To purchase an online pass to view the Virtuosa Society concert visit https://virtuosasociety.eventive.org/welcome.