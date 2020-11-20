The Virtuosa Society, a musical celebration of female composers held at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, Nov. 7, will be available as video-on-demand through Eventive through Nov. 22 due to new COVID restrictions.
The performance was livestreamed Nov. 7 around the world and performed in front of a limited capacity live audience at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls.
The duo is composed of former Miss America and classically trained opera singer Katie Harman alongside pianist Christine Eggert, who has Southern Oregon ties but currently resides in Copenhagen, Denmark. Harman is a Klamath Falls resident who remains active in the local arts scene. Eggert previously worked at Southern Oregon University, where she met Harman and began a collaborative project to research important female music composers throughout history, which led to Saturday’s concert performance and the formation of The Virtuosa Society.
The recording is available to watch for a limited time with the purchase of an on-demand ticket for $35.