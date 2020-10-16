A classical music concert by the Virtuosa Society will be performed at the Ross Ragland Theater and livestreamed around the world celebrating female composers on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
The Virtuosa Society is comprised of Klamath Falls resident and former Miss America Katie Harman on vocals, with piano accompaniment by Christine Eggert, who recently relocated to Copenhagen, Denmark. The concert is a showcase of selections spanning the centuries by some of the most remarkable and revered female classical composers that have helped shape music, while pioneering a path for other female composers to follow.
The show will feature video accompaniment and will be livestreamed in partnership with Klamath Film, featuring profiles of some of the women whose hard work went underappreciated due to racial and gender biases. The concert is part of a collective that advocates for female-composed music to be regularly programmed by major symphony orchestras, operas, and theater companies.
Due to COVID-19, limited ticket sales will be available. All attendees must have a face covering and practice social distancing.
Tickets for the concert are $35, and access to the livestream is also $35. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org or contact the Ross Ragland Theater Box Office during business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483).