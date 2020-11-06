A classical music duo will perform at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls on Saturday afternoon, gaining a global audience thanks to an international livestream in celebration of female composers throughout the centuries.
Virtuosa Society is comprised of Katie Harman, Klamath Falls resident and soprano opera singer who also holds the claim of being a former Miss America, and pianist Christine Eggert. Eggert has Southern Oregon roots, but now resides in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The concert will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12:30 p.m., the early performance time allowing for European viewers to tune in via livestream – provided courtesy of Klamath Film. Tickets for both the in-person concert experience and livestream are $35, available at www.rrtheater.org or through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours (Monday – Friday, 12-5 p.m.) at 541-884-LIVE (5483).
The concert will be a multimedia experience, incorporating video segments into the performance highlighting various aspects of female composers’ impact on music in both classical and contemporary music. The concert is split into various themes, touching on aspects of motherhood, secret music societies, and the struggles that many female composers had to endure to have their art heard amidst rampant gender and racial bias.
“This is a first for the Ragland, the ability to stream live premiere entertainment worldwide,” said Executive Director of the theater Scott Mohon. “A proud moment for us, especially during these challenging times.”
It is not the first time that Klamath Film has coordinated a livestreaming event at the Ross Ragland Theater, however, as September’s eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF) was presented with various on-stage livestreams from the theater for three days utilizing the same platform as Virtuosa Society will be presented. KIFF became the only film festival in the country this fall that was able to present films in a traditional theater setting while also offering livestreams and films in a hybrid livestream.
The mission of The Virtuosa Society is to bring female composers and compositions to the forefront of history. They share the stories and groundbreaking efforts that helped shape the future of music, also serving as a launching pad for the advocacy of more female-composed pieces to be regularly programmed by major symphony orchestras, opera and theater companies.
The concert performance will span multiple centuries, profiling celebrated modern composers alongside under-appreciated masters of the past. Slated song performances include compositions by luminaries such as Clara Schumann, Cecile Chaminade, Barbara Strozzi and Pauline Viardot; as well as individuals with profound impact on music history but whose work was largely repressed due to racial and gender bias such as Florence Price and Irene Higginbotham.
In-person attendance follows strict theater safety protocols amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Seating will be limited with socially distanced sections, and all patrons are required to wear a face covering.
For more information contact the Ross Ragland Theater at 541-884-5483 or visit www.rrtheater.org.