Discuss the history of early Klamath County hospitals in an online conversation with Todd Kepple, manager of the Klamath County Museum, on Wednesday, June 16 at 2 p.m., according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
The presentation is free to the public, but advance registration is required to acquire the invite to connect via Zoom teleconferencing.
Kepple has been manager at the county museum for 15 years and has worked as a reporter and editor at The Herald and News for another 15 years. For more information about the museum or Klamath County history, visit klamathmuseum.org, call 541-882-1000 or stop by the downtown Klamath County Library’s Oregon Collection.
The presentation will be followed by a business meeting of the Friends of the Klamath County Library, where the organization will vote on changes to their bylaws as well as deciding the members of the Friends board for the next year.
The slate of board candidates include Brenda Anderson, Gail Brock, Elaine Deutschman, Judy Izzo, Fran McDermott, Betty Shaw, and Polly Strahan. Nominations will also be accepted at the meeting.
For more information and to register, email the Friends of the Library at folklamath@gmail.com. For more about how you can become a Friend of the Klamath County Library, visit klamathlibrary.org/friends.