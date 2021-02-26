Starting in February, each month short films featured at last year’s Klamath Independent Film Festival will be featured along with a chat with the film’s director.
The first Friday Night Flicks event will take place on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. with a showing of the lighthearted documentary “Karaoke People” – a short film about the origins of karaoke bars and why so many have grown a passion for singing in public. Joining the conversation will be the film’s director Jen Tate. The film is 17 minutes in length, with an estimated 10-15 minute casual Q&A with the filmmaker afterwards.
Think of it as a Zoom videoconferencing equivalent of a casual ‘Netflix & Chill’ evening, watching Oregon-made independent films in an online social setting with fellow film fans. Presented by Klamath Film, a Klamath Falls-based 501c3 that among its various ventures coordinates the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF), the monthly get-togethers are a way to highlight a “Best of KIFF” in the lead-up to the 2021 event in September.
Taking place on the last Friday of each month at 7 p.m., films will be presented via GoToMeeting followed by a friendly conversation with each film’s director. The events are free and open to the public.
Each month a different selected short film from KIFF2020 will be highlighted as a way to celebrate Oregon filmmaking in a welcoming online setting. The all-genre film festival held in mid-September at the Ross Ragland Theater is the premier-Oregon centric film fest, accepting film submissions from filmmakers from across the State of Oregon as well as bordering Northern California counties. Submissions for the 2021 film festival are now open through June 1 – the only criteria requirement being that the film was predominantly shot in Oregon or the filmmaker resides in Oregon. For complete rules and a submission link visit www.klamathfilm.org/festival.
To join the Friday Night Flicks screening of “Karaoke People” visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/114369413. Google Chrome users do not need to download the GoToMeeting app to access the screening.