Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383 is sponsoring a special St. Patrick’s Day celebratory dinner and social dance on Saturday, March 14, according to a news release.
The event will include a social hour and cash bar starting at 5 p.m., a traditional Irish dinner at 6 p.m., and live entertainment and dancing from 7-9 p.m. featuring music by local Klamath-area favorites Cherry Wine.
The planned dinner menu will include corned beef and cabbage or a baked chicken alternative, red potatoes, carrots, coleslaw, dinner rolls, dessert and coffee.
There will be no tickets sold at the door the day of the event, only 100 tickets total are being sold for the event. The St. Patrick’s Day dinner is open to the public.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383 is at 515 Klamath Ave. For more information contact Duane at 541-891-7669.