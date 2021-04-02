Rocky Point Volunteer Fire/EMS Department will reprise its popular annual community Summer Festival in July, the 40th rendition of the community event that serves as a fundraiser for Rocky Point area emergency services, according to a news release.
The 40th annual Summer Festival will take place on Saturday, July 17 at the fire hall in Rocky Point. Activities include a barbecue, flea market, bake sale, and auction.
Vendors are invited to reserve a space at the event, 10-foot by 10-foot vendor slots are available for a reservation fee of $10.
The event was held in 2020 despite COVID-19 restrictions; converted to online auctions, displays and a barbecue for an all-outdoor event.
Proceeds from the annual Summer Festival support Rocky Point Fire & EMS – a volunteer 501c3 first responder department.
For more information about Rocky Point Fire & EMS visit https://rpfire.com.