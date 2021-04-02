Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Rocky Point Volunteer Fire/EMS Department will reprise its popular annual community Summer Festival in July, the 40th rendition of the community event that serves as a fundraiser for Rocky Point area emergency services, according to a news release.

The 40th annual Summer Festival will take place on Saturday, July 17 at the fire hall in Rocky Point. Activities include a barbecue, flea market, bake sale, and auction.

Vendors are invited to reserve a space at the event, 10-foot by 10-foot vendor slots are available for a reservation fee of $10.

The event was held in 2020 despite COVID-19 restrictions; converted to online auctions, displays and a barbecue for an all-outdoor event.

Proceeds from the annual Summer Festival support Rocky Point Fire & EMS – a volunteer 501c3 first responder department.

For more information about Rocky Point Fire & EMS visit https://rpfire.com.

