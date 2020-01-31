With the 41st annual Winter Wings Festival soon to commence, photographers and avian enthusiasts alike will once again descend onto the Klamath Basin for a flurried schedule of workshops, field trips, presentations, keynote speeches and more; but also readily available will be a variety of vendors and exhibitions.
Housed inside the Oregon Tech College Union, “Bird Central” will be the epicenter of activities, from reporting bird species sighted and field trip gatherings, to two days of activities and vendors. On Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15, vendors and exhibitors will present a wide assortment of birding and camera equipment, birdhouses, paintings, crafts, photography, jams, metal art, jewelry, candles, hiking guides, gifts and more.
Entry to Bird Central at the OIT College Union is free, and no parking permits are required during the Winter Wings Festival. Vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to vendors, exhibitors will have informational booths offering details about birding in the Klamath Basin and beyond, along with various non-profits and government agencies.
Saturday, Feb. 15 also marks the annual children’s activities and Family Day, with a variety of free events and interactive booths, including a children’s art contest display near the OIT auditorium.
For more information visit www.winterwingsfest.org.