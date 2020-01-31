Mark your calendars! The Ragland Theater has the following events coming up:
Queen Nation- Queen Tribute Band
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1
Queen Nation is a visual and musical tribute band show formed in 2004 by David Hewitt of DMHE Music & Productions Agency. The band features members: Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon.
Queen Nation’s goal is to carry Queen’s musical torch, exposing the music to new and old fans by paying homage to the legendary rock band. In 2013, Queen Nation was recognized as “The World’s Greatest Queen Tribute” by Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest and AXS-TV. Queen Nation was even featured in a 1-hour live national broadcast from Hollywood to millions of viewers. Tickets are $49, $38 and $27 before transaction fees.
The League of Women Voters of Klamath County Presents “Your Voice. Your Vote.”
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the great fight to win the vote for women. Guest speakers include Klamath Community College President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez, Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall, Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty-Morris, and Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Tramp. Two short films will be screened, and refreshments will be provided.
Everyone is welcome to this non-partisan celebration of the 100th anniversary of the great fight to win the vote for women. The event is free to attend, with a $10 donation appreciated at the door.
Golden Dragon Acrobats
6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
Featuring a 30-member company from mainland China, Golden Dragon Acrobats mixes traditional Chinese acrobatics with modern cirque elements. Golden Dragon also brings spectacular new sets and lighting design, by award winning Broadway designer, Tony Tucci. The Golden Dragon Acrobats will provide the Klamath Falls audience with a fast-paced, technically innovative and beautifully presented new show. Tickets are $34, $28 and $23 before transaction fees.
18th Annual Red Tie Romp
5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
Join the Ross Ragland Theater for an evening of celebration and entertainment as they raise awareness and supporters raise bidder numbers in support of the Ragland Art’s Education and Outreach Programs. Enjoy delicious bites from Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, specialty cocktails, dinner provided by Encore Catering (Captain Jack’s Stronghold) and live and silent auctions. Proceeds fund the Ragland’s seven youth education programs – offering more than 20,000 individual opportunities for arts education to all kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the Klamath Basin each year.
Tickets for a table of eight are $600 until Jan. 31 ($700 starting Feb. 1). General admission is $85 per person until Jan. 31 ($100 starting Feb. 1). For information, call 541-884-0651 ext. 123 or visit www.rrtheater.org.
From the World Famous Carter-Cash Family: Carlene Carter (Country)
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
As the daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, Carlene is the physical embodiment of the Carter Family in the 21st century and she has been releasing music for almost four decades. Carlene started her career singing with The Carter Family at 17. With the 1978 release of her self-titled debut album, she established herself on the edgier end of the country music spectrum, having recorded it in England with Graham Parker’s band, The Rumour. Tickets are $49, $38 and $27 before transaction fees.
For more information, or to purchase tickets for upcoming Ross Ragland Theater events, call the theater’s box office at 541-884-5483, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or visit www.rrtheater.org. The Ross Ragland is at 218 N. Seventh St.