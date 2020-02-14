Mark your calendars! The Ragland Theater has the following events coming up:
18th Annual Red Tie Romp
5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
Join the Ross Ragland Theater for an evening of celebration and entertainment as they raise awareness and supporters raise bidder numbers in support of the Ragland Art’s Education and Outreach Programs. Enjoy delicious bites from Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, specialty cocktails, dinner provided by Encore Catering (Captain Jack’s Stronghold) and live and silent auctions. Proceeds fund the Ragland’s seven youth education programs – offering more than 20,000 individual opportunities for arts education to all kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the Klamath Basin each year.
Tickets for a table of eight are $600 until Jan. 31 ($700 starting Feb. 1). General admission is $85 per person until Jan. 31 ($100 starting Feb. 1). For information, call 541-884-0651 ext. 123 or visit www.rrtheater.org.
From the World Famous Carter-Cash Family: Carlene Carter (Country)
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
As the daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, Carlene is the physical embodiment of the Carter Family in the 21st century and she has been releasing music for almost four decades. Carlene started her career singing with The Carter Family at 17. With the 1978 release of her self-titled debut album, she established herself on the edgier end of the country music spectrum, having recorded it in England with Graham Parker’s band, The Rumour. Tickets are $49, $38 and $27 before transaction fees.
For more information, or to purchase tickets for upcoming Ross Ragland Theater events, call the theater’s box office at 541-884-5483, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or visit www.rrtheater.org. The Ross Ragland is at 218 N. Seventh St.