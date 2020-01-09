Mark your calendars! The Ragland Theater has the following events coming up:
n Karaoke Sing-Off
7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 10.
This benefit supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Ross Ragland Theater Youth Programs was a break-out success last year. A fabulous two-night event which takes place on the big stage with all the lights and sound production. Come root for your favorite local singer from your favorite Karaoke bar. Vote for your preference the first night and come cheer on the finalists and vote for the winner on the second night.
A special award will be given for People’s Choice. Audience members vote for their favorite karaoke singer at $1 per vote, with funds going to support VFW and Ragland programs. Tickets are $12.
n Teen Theater Performance: “The Princess and the Pirates”
6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 (Show for the public)
2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (Show for seniors)
Teen theater is a great opportunity for high school teens to get experience in performing for a large audience. The upcoming Ross Ragland performance includes the talents of 15 Klamath Basin students. Performances will be given for elementary students, seniors and the public.
The Ragland has found a very fun and familiar play for the performers to interact with their onstage characters, “The Princess and the Pirates.” Directing the play is Youth StARTS artist and after school instructor Amber Burger.
In “The Princess and the Pirates,” the character of Margaret would rather play video games than do her homework, so her Poppa tells her the story of Princess Margaret, whose family is kidnapped by pirates. The only way for her to save them is to use the Pythagorean theorem to help the mermaids find the pirate ship. But did she pay enough attention when her tutor, Professor Archimedes, was trying to teach it to her? “The Princess and the Pirates” is a comic homage to the classic movie, “The Princess Bride,” but with a purpose: to remind children that there are real-life applications for math.
Performances of “The Princess and the Pirates” are free to attend, with donations appreciated and accepted at the door before performances.
n Ragland Big Screen presents — “The Biggest Little Farm” a Family Movie Night
6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23
In this award-winning documentary, a couple is followed through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Over the years, the desolate land they purchase begins to thrive and is transformed.
Family Movie Night tickets are $5, $7 and $9 before transaction fees.
n Timberline Express Big Band
2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26
Formed in 2016, the Timberline Express Big Band is comprised of some of the most exceptional jazz musicians of the Rogue Valley. The group seeks to produce music that respects the history and tradition of the big band genre, and also seeks to move it down the tracks to heightened conceptual realms, all within the highest standard of musical performance. Tickets to the Timberline Express performance are $17, before transaction fees.