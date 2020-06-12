Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.

The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub and the American Legion Club. Others, such as Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, are developing means to allow live performances again soon.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, June 12

Mia's and Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse open mic night (7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 13

Dan Hill – Farmer’s Market (9-11 a.m.)

Bill Palmer – Farmer’s Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 14

Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine - Lake of the Woods (6-8 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 17

Dan Hill – The Grocery Pub (5-7 p.m.)

Thursday, June 18

Tom Franks – American Legion Club (6-8 p.m.)

Tags