Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub and the American Legion Club. Others, such as Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, are developing means to allow live performances again soon.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, June 12
Mia's and Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse open mic night (7 p.m.)
Saturday, June 13
Dan Hill – Farmer’s Market (9-11 a.m.)
Bill Palmer – Farmer’s Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Sunday, June 14
Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine - Lake of the Woods (6-8 p.m.)
Wednesday, June 17
Dan Hill – The Grocery Pub (5-7 p.m.)
Thursday, June 18
Tom Franks – American Legion Club (6-8 p.m.)