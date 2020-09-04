Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, and the American Legion Club. Daytime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner are also being coordinated for the summer.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Sept. 4
Jim Gillam – Sugarman’s Corner (5:30 p.m.)
Open Mic Night – Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Horse Mountain Trio – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (9-11 a.m.)
Erin Barker – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 9
The Lads of Leisure – The Grocery Pub (6-8 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 10
Sonshine Mountain Band – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)