Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, and the American Legion Club. Daytime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner are also being coordinated for the summer.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Sept. 18
Second Hand Sage — Sugarman’s Corner (5-7 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 19
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
Erin Barker – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (9-11 a.m.)
Sonshine Mountain Band – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 20
Lou Levison – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Erin Barker – Sugarman’s Corner (12 p.m.)
Dustin Carter – The Grocery Pub (6-8 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 24
Erin Barker – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)