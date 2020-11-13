Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
Venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, A Leap of Taste, and the American Legion Club.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Nov. 13
Open Mic Night — Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (7 p.m.)
Saturday, Nov. 14
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
TBA – The American Legion Club (7 p.m.)
TBA – The VFW (7 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 15
Music of the Masters – Sacred Heart Catholic Church (6 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 19
Sonshine Mountain Band – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)
Tom Franks – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)