Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, A Leap of Taste, and the American Legion Club. Daytime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner are also being coordinated for the summer.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Oct. 16
Open Mic Night — Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Night Fire – The American Legion Club (7 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. 17
Erin Barker – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (9-11 a.m.)
Lou Levison – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine – Lake of the Woods (6 p.m.)
Rachel and the Red Light District – The American Legion Club (7 p.m.)
Gin & Tonic – VFW (7 p.m.)
Sunday, Oct. 18
TBA – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Michael Fritschi – The Grocery Pub (6-8 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 22
Trisha Daniel – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)