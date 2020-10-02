Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, A Leap of Taste, and the American Legion Club. Daytime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner are also being coordinated for the summer.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Oct. 2
Jim Gillam – A Leap of Taste (2 p.m.)
Horse Mountain Trio — Sugarman’s Corner (5-7 p.m.)
Open Mic Night — Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Kenny Rogers Tribute – Ross Ragland Theater (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. 3
Trisha Daniel and Mother Cow – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (9-11 a.m.)
Sunshine Mountain Band – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
Kenny Rogers Tribute – Ross Ragland Theater (7:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Oct. 4
TBA – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Erin Barker – The Grocery Pub (6-8 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tom Franks – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)
TBA – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)