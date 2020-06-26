Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.

The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, and the American Legion Club.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, June 26

Chris Garrett — Biaggio’s Bar & Grille (7 p.m.)

Night Fire — American Legion Club (8-11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 27

Bill Palmer – Farmer’s Market (9-11 a.m.)

Dan Hill – Farmer’s Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Tom Franks — KTEC895.com (3:45 p.m.)

Mustard Band — Lake of the Woods Resort (4 p.m.)

Night Fire — American Legion Club (8-11:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 28

Best Wishes — Lake of the Woods Resort (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 1

Tom Franks – The Grocery Pub (5-7 p.m.)

Thursday, July 2

Lou Levison – American Legion Club (6-8 p.m.)

