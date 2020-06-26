Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, and the American Legion Club.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, June 26
Chris Garrett — Biaggio’s Bar & Grille (7 p.m.)
Night Fire — American Legion Club (8-11:30 p.m.)
Saturday, June 27
Bill Palmer – Farmer’s Market (9-11 a.m.)
Dan Hill – Farmer’s Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Tom Franks — KTEC895.com (3:45 p.m.)
Mustard Band — Lake of the Woods Resort (4 p.m.)
Night Fire — American Legion Club (8-11:30 p.m.)
Sunday, June 28
Best Wishes — Lake of the Woods Resort (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, July 1
Tom Franks – The Grocery Pub (5-7 p.m.)
Thursday, July 2
Lou Levison – American Legion Club (6-8 p.m.)