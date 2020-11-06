Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
Venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, A Leap of Taste, and the American Legion Club.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Nov. 6
Open Mic Night — Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (7 p.m.)
Wired – The American Legion Club (7 p.m.)
Saturday, Nov. 7
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
Rogue Rage Duo – Lake of the Woods (6 p.m.)
Night Fire – The American Legion Club (7 p.m.)
TBA – The VFW (7 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 11
TBA – The Grocery Pub (5-7 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 12
Tom Franks – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)
TBA – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)