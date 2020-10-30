Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, A Leap of Taste, and the American Legion Club. Daytime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner are also being coordinated for the summer.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Oct. 30
Open Mic Night — Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Night Fire– The American Legion Club (7 p.m.)
Chris Garrett – The Jade Room (7 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. 31
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
Marty Combs – Lake of the Woods (6 p.m.)
Night Fire – The American Legion Club (7 p.m.)
Gin & Tonic – The VFW (7 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 1
TBA – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 4
TBA – The Grocery Pub (5-7 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 5
Chris Garrett – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)
Sonshine Mountain Band – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)