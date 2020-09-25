Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, and the American Legion Club. Daytime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner are also being coordinated for the summer.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Sept. 25
Erin Barker – A Leap of Taste (2 p.m.)
Horse Mountain Trio — Sugarman’s Corner (5-7 p.m.)
Nephilim – The American Legion Post (7 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 26
Tom Franks – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (9-11 a.m.)
Lou Levison – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 27
Jo and the Boys – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Tom Franks – The Grocery Pub (6-8 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 1
Tom Franks – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)
Folk Music Showcase – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Kenny Rogers Tribute – Ross Ragland Theater (7:30 p.m.)