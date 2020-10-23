Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, A Leap of Taste, and the American Legion Club. Daytime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner are also being coordinated for the summer.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Oct. 23
Open Mic Night — Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Gin & Tonic – The American Legion Club (7 p.m.)
Chris Garrett – The Jade Room (7 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. 24
Horse Mountain Trio – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (9-11 a.m.)
Sonshine Mountain Band – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
Joe Rayburn – Lake of the Woods (6 p.m.)
Sunday, Oct. 25
TBA – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Erin Barker – The Grocery Pub (6-8 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 29
Tom Franks – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)