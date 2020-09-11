Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, and the American Legion Club. Daytime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner are also being coordinated for the summer.
Upcoming concerts:
Friday, Sept. 11
Saturday, Sept. 12
Tom Franks – KTEC 89.5 FM (3:45-4:30 p.m.)
Tom Franks – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (9-11 a.m.)
Sonshine Mountain Band – Klamath Falls Saturday Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 13
Erin Barker – Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Jim Gillam – Sugarman’s Corner (12 p.m.)
Tom Franks – The Grocery Pub (6-8 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 17
Erin Barker – The American Legion Post 8 (6-8 p.m.)