Select concert venues have reopened around Klamath Falls, welcoming local musicians to perform to crowds while practicing best social distancing practices.

The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market welcomes live music performers throughout the day. Additional venues that have begun accepting live music performances again include The Grocery Pub, Biaggio’s, the Whoa Tavern, and the American Legion Club.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, June 19

Ben & Con – Biagio’s Bar and Grille (7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 20

Tom Franks – Farmer’s Market (9-11 a.m.)

Lou Levison – Farmer’s Market (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Night Fire – The Whoa Tavern in Keno (8 p.m.)

Owls & Aliens, Mougli & Blues – Veterans of Foreign Wars (9:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 21

Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine — Lake of the Woods (6-8 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 24

Richard Johnson – The Grocery Pub (5-7 p.m.)

Thursday, June 25

Tom Franks – American Legion Club (6-8 p.m.)

