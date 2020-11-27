A celebrated annual fun run coordinated by Friends of the Children, the annual Ugly Sweater Run, will instead be presented online this year due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a news release.
Participants are tasked with running or walking a 5K (3.1 miles) on their own time while donned in festive ugly sweaters for the cause, around the community or on treadmills at home. This year’s event encourages a friendly jog with no official timing between Friday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 6. Photos of participating in an ugly sweater run are highly encouraged.
Prizes will still be offered for those who register for this year’s event. Registration for individuals is $20, with family or team registrations also available (up to four people) for $50. Children 10 and under are free.
Online registration is available at tinyurl.com/2020ugly or on the Ugly Sweater Run 2020 Facebook page. Funds raised from the event benefit Klamath Friends of the Children, a regional chapter of a national organization that provides mentoring and programs to break the cycle of generational poverty.