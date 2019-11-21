CHILOQUIN — Two Rivers Art Gallery is welcoming two new artists to its gallery, according to a news release.
Jewelry artist Susan Dougal of Chiloquin works glass beads, crystals, pearls, sterling silver beads, findings and gem stones into her pieces. It is the outdoors, with its many colors, that inspires Susan.
Dougal worked in construction for 30-plus years and it was during that time period when she began creating jewelry with her daughter. This inspired her to create jewelry for weddings as well and now shows her work at Two Rivers Art Gallery and gift shop. She puts her heart into her works along with her experienced artistic eye and comes up with fine jewelry with just the right colors, contrasts and shapes that people love.
Also joining the gallery is Valerie Hacking, who creates assorted masks as wearable wall art. She puts mixed media such as alcohol inks, and watercolor into her masks. It was the gallery’s Mask Mania Event that brought Hacking to Two Rivers. Hacking also creates commissioned paintings of people and pets.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is at 140 S. First Ave., in Chiloquin. For more information, visit www.2riversartgallery.com, or call the gallery at 541-783-3326.