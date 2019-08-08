CHILOQUIN — Deborah “Debby” Ashdon is a new artist at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin, according to a news release.
She is also one of a group of needlcrafters who meet at 1:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month. Ashdon works in a variety of mediums in which she uses hand spun and natural dyed wool, cotton, silk, acrylic and beads. Her scarves and other items are made from original products.
Ashdon, whose vocation is in nursing, desires to develop her skills in an area outside of her career endeavors. She has a love of developing products by hand.
Two Rivers Gallery, at 140 S. First St., in Chiloquin, features work by almost 90 local artists and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Learn more about the gallery at 2riversartgallery.com.