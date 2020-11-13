Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin will host author Sandra Cole for a signing event for her book, “The Finest Gifts: A Christmas Story,” according to a news release.
Cole, a local author, will be available to sign her book from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chiloquin Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 14. The book is an illustrated children’s book that provides a new perspective to the Nativity Story told in verse. Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
Signed copies, audio downloads and more information about the book are available at www.thefinestgiftsbook.com.