Handmade Celtic jewelry by Maighread Thomas is now available at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin.

 Courtesy Two Rivers Art Gallery

Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gift Shop in Chiloquin has added handmade fine jewelry to its collection of regional artists and artwork from Maighread Thomas, a specialist in traditional Celtic jewelry, according to a news release.

Thomas recently relocated to Chiloquin, joining an already well-established arts community that showcase their recent works through Two Rivers Art Gallery. Thomas was born in Abeyside, Ireland, a small fishing village on Ireland’s southeastern coast. She and her husband recently relocated to Klamath County after residing in Garibaldi, Ore. near Tillamook, where Thomas won awards for her artwork at the Tillamook County Fair.

While her jewelry includes gem stones collected from around the world, the designs often follow traditional Celtic styles in a nod to her Irish heritage. Now available for viewing and purchase at Two Rivers Art Gallery, more of Thomas’ artwork is available at www.irishjewelrydesign.com.

Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin, open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information visit www.2riversartgallery.com.

