CHILOQUIN — Two Rivers Art Gallery invites everyone to come and enjoy the gallery’s first regional art competition, Mask Mania, according to a news release.
Opening with a gala at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, and closing on Sunday, Oct. 27 with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m., artistic interpretations of handmade masks, both wearable and décor based will be displayed. Attendee votes will determine the winners of cash awards, most importantly the “Fan Favorite.”
Many masks will be for sale and available for pickup at the end of the awards ceremony in time for Halloween festivities.
This experimental event is one way to establish Klamath County as a vibrant arts community to a larger audience. Twenty-six regional art association and members have been invited to participate. A grant from Klamath County Tourism has helped to finance publicity materials. Private donors and entry fees have created over $1,200 in prize money.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is at 140 S. First Street, Chiloquin. For more information, visit www.2riversartgallery.com, or call 541-783-3326.