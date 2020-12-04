Two Rivers Art Gallery, located in Chiloquin providing artwork by regional artists and a gift shop, will remain open in December during regular hours with COVID-19 restrictions in place, as well as adding late night hours on select dates, according to a news release.
Two Rivers Art Gallery, open Monday-Saturday, will remain open until 5 p.m. each day. Additionally, on Friday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18, Two Rivers will remain open until 8 p.m. each date to allow for more holiday shopping opportunities.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin. For more information call 541-783-3326 or visit www.2riversartgallery.com.