Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gift Shop in Chiloquin is featuring jewelry artwork by regional artists during the month of June, according to a news release.
The current collection on display and available for purchase is an accumulation of artistic talents who are selling artwork for those who appreciate art, recognize the value of jewelry, and craftsmanship quality.
The Two Rivers Art Gallery, which maintains the motto “For the Love of Art and Artists,” supports Chiloquin’s local artists through its non-profit volunteer-run community operation.
Among the artists being profiled is Bev Fairclo, whose works are being offered at 50% off listed price, as she is moving away soon. Fairclo’s works on display include jewelry, prints of paintings and cards.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin. For more information visit www.2riversartgallery.com or call 541-783-3326.