Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin has recently added artwork from two local Chiloquin artists, Bob Crutcher and Sally Dawson, according to a news release.
The gallery and gift shop, located at 140 First Ave. in Chiloquin, presents artwork and gifts from regional artists, all available for purchase.
Crutcher is the co-owner of Heartland Ranch, who has found a niche crafting fully-functional furniture and home décor with a focus on woodworking.
Dawson is a painter who specializes in work with acrylics and watercolor, as well as sewing and embroidery drawing inspiration from nature. Her work has garnered awards at the Deschutes County Fair and been placed in “Made in Oregon” stores across the state.
Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gift Shop is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information call 541-783-2428 or visit www.2riversartgallery.com.