New artwork and creative products by two regional artists have been added to the collection at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin, according to a news release.
Artwork by Carla Hall and Rhea Bastian have been added to the collection of artwork and materials for sale at Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gift Shop, open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Chiloquin Community Center at 140 1st St.
Bastian is the owner of Yankee Designs in Chiloquin, providing printed shirts and hats. Also an accomplished artist in drawing and composition, Bastian was taught by her art teacher mother and at an art college in Oregon. Her mother, Rebecca Bastian, has also written a book, “Crater Lake Lodge: Through the Kitchen Door.”
Hall has been a lifelong artist and art teacher, operating her own studio and gallery on the Oregon coast in the Lincoln City area. Hall specializes in a variety of artistic genres such as needlecrafts, home décor, crafts, jewelry, pottery and more.
Recent artwork by Hall, Bastian, and other regional artists is available during regular business hours at Two Rivers Art Gallery. For more information visit www.2riversartgallery.com.