Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin has added a new showroom profiling sculpture artwork by regional artists, according to a news release.
The expansion includes artwork by artists Linda Scott, Chris Hellner, Marshall Curran, Christy Dugger, Gale Tepper, Josiah Biddlecomb, Gerda Minetti, and Hope Piper. Artwork on display is also available for purchase.
Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin. For more information visit www.2riversartgallery.com.