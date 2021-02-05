Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin has recently expanded to include a sculpture showroom.

 Courtesy Two Rivers Art Gallery

Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin has added a new showroom profiling sculpture artwork by regional artists, according to a news release.

The expansion includes artwork by artists Linda Scott, Chris Hellner, Marshall Curran, Christy Dugger, Gale Tepper, Josiah Biddlecomb, Gerda Minetti, and Hope Piper. Artwork on display is also available for purchase.

Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin. For more information visit www.2riversartgallery.com.

