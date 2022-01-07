Congressman Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) announced the nomination of 15 Oregon students for acceptance to United States service academies for the 2022-2023 school year, including two from Klamath County.
They Klamath County nominess are Andrew Edwards and Elijah Jennings.
Andrew is the son of Jeffrey and Teresa Edwards of Klamath Falls, currently attending Henley High School. Andrew was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.
Elijah Jennings is the son of Jason and Lesli Jennings of Klamath Falls, currently attending Mazama High School. Elijah was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.
The nominations follow the recommendations of a Service Academy Nomination Board, which reviewed applicants’ academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character.
Final admission determinations will be made by each respective academy in spring 2022.
“It is a distinct honor to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to America’s prestigious service academies,” said Bentz in a release. “Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our nation have earned each of these young leaders the distinction of being nominated to a U.S. Service Academy.”