Following a year’s absence, the annual Tulelake Shindig Street Fair and Bazaar will return in August at Otis Roper Park, according to a news release.

Launched in 2017, the annual event combines scholarship announcements with a street fair celebrating the community of Tulelake with vendors, food, and live music offered in a family-friendly setting. Taking place this year on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., the event serves as a scholarship fundraiser and community celebration. Developed by Lydia Gil, the shindig is a chance to collect donations and sell raffle tickets, with proceeds benefiting a local Tulelake students with scholarships interested in a vocational school, trade school, or two-year college.

The event is free, and does not tolerate alcohol or drugs. For more information email love@cot.net or call 530-667-4321.

