Sunday, Feb. 16 will mark ZCBJ Lodge 222’s 60th Annual Jaternice Dinner – a celebration of Czech heritage that includes a community-made Czech dinner and a performance by the Malin Czech Beseda Dancers.
Preparing food for the event is truly a community effort. Karen Robison — who shares her maiden name, Victorine, with many other Czech descendants from the Malin area, said about 20 people helped make the Cesky Jaternice (Czech sausage), which is prepared a couple weeks in advance and frozen until the day of the celebration.
Even more people generally turn out to help make the apple štrůdl (strudel), Robison noted. As it’s made the day before the dinner, many family members from out of town are around to lend a hand. Last year, children as young as 6 were learning how to make the strudel from the older participants.
The Jaternice Dinner was held in Malin for many years, but with high attendance it was eventually decided that the event would be held at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in the home economics building to better accommodate the large crowd. But as local Czech people have passed or moved away, attendance has declined. Robison said they prepare for attendance of 100 to 150 these days.
Robison explained that Czech immigrants settled in the Malin area 111 years ago after hearing the area’s land was fertile and offered abundant opportunities for farming.
The first Jaternice Dinner was held in Malin in 1960. The tradition has continued all these years, Robison said, because the local Czech people like to remember the old years. It’s also important to them to remember their heritage and to pass down the Czech traditions and appreciation of the culture to the younger generation.
The Czech national dance, the Beseda, is one of the important aspects of their culture. Many make an effort to teach the dance to any young family members who are willing to learn. The Malin Czech Beseda Dancers typically only get together to perform the dance a couple times a year for special occasions, Robison said.
The group is comprised primarily of people who are very familiar with the dance steps and have performed it before, but they’re always looking for young people who want to learn the Beseda. “We inquire with any family we run into whether their children would like to learn — we recruit whoever we can,” Robison said. That effort is one of many ways the Czech residents of the Malin area continue to instill their cultural knowledge and pride in the youth who can continue the traditions.
The 60th Annual Jaternice Dinner is open to anyone who wishes to attend to experience Czech culture. Though it’s called a dinner, the meal is held early, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. In addition to the Czech sausage and strudel, zelí (sauerkraut), brambory (baked potato), and Vepřová pečeně (pork roast) will be served. The Beseda dancers will perform at 2 p.m.
Dinner tickets are $15 each for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and under eat for free. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Feb. 10 to ensure there will be enough food prepared for everyone. To RSVP, or for more information, call Karen at 541-891-8135 or Julia at 541-274-9049, or email malin.czech.lodge.222@gmail.com.