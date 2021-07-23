Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The 70th annual Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair is moving forward anticipating big crowds Sept. 9-12 at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake, Calif.
Themed as “Country Roads Bring You Home,” the 2021 rendition will once again welcome a wide assortment of vendors, food, entertainment, exhibits and carnival rides. Projects for exhibits are being sought currently through Aug. 23 for entry in categories such as home economics, photography, arts and crafts, and floral departments. More information about exhibit categories and procedures to submit is available at www.tbvfair.com.
Returning activities for 2021 include the traditional annual Farmer and Rancher of the Year dinner, replacement heifer sale, Tulelake Rotary livestock sale, and gymkhana horse show/play day.
Live entertainment scheduled includes the AC/DC tribute act Noise Pollution on Friday, Sept. 10, and a destruction derby on Saturday, Sept. 11. Each day will also include free pony rides, a petting zoo, train rides, and more.
Carnival passes for one-day unlimited rides are $25, or $70 for all four days of the fair.