Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The deadline for submissions to “Winter Tales,” a teen writing contest hosted by the Klamath County Library, is midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, according to a news release.

The writing contest theme is “Snowed In,” with the winner taking home a $20 Amazon gift card. The winning story will also be featured on the library’s website and Facebook page.

Entries can be emailed to smiller@klamathlibrary.org. Contributors are asked to use “Snowed In Contest” as the subject line of the email, and include your name, age, and a phone number where you can be reached with your story. Include your short story in the body of the email itself and not as a file attachment.

n Participants must be 12 to 18 years old to enter, with a limit of one story per person, with no photos or illustrations.

n Submissions have a 3,000 word maximum, and the story must have a title.

n Include your story in the body of the email itself. Email attachments such as Word files will not be opened.

n Your submitted story must be your original work, and not previously published anywhere else.

n Judges reserve the right to disqualify any work deemed inappropriate or that possess culturally inaccurate and/or negatively stereotypical depictions.

n Judges are prioritizing content over style.

For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.

Tags