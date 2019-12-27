The deadline for submissions to “Winter Tales,” a teen writing contest hosted by the Klamath County Library, is midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, according to a news release.
The writing contest theme is “Snowed In,” with the winner taking home a $20 Amazon gift card. The winning story will also be featured on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Entries can be emailed to smiller@klamathlibrary.org. Contributors are asked to use “Snowed In Contest” as the subject line of the email, and include your name, age, and a phone number where you can be reached with your story. Include your short story in the body of the email itself and not as a file attachment.
n Participants must be 12 to 18 years old to enter, with a limit of one story per person, with no photos or illustrations.
n Submissions have a 3,000 word maximum, and the story must have a title.
n Include your story in the body of the email itself. Email attachments such as Word files will not be opened.
n Your submitted story must be your original work, and not previously published anywhere else.
n Judges reserve the right to disqualify any work deemed inappropriate or that possess culturally inaccurate and/or negatively stereotypical depictions.
n Judges are prioritizing content over style.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.