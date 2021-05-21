For Andy Gross sports seemed like his future path, a professional racquetball player during the sport’s heyday; but when the game’s popularity declined he instead turned to his other great passion – ventriloquism and magic.
A professional comedian, magician and ventriloquist with numerous television and film appearances to his credit, Gross has been making a name for himself for years amazing audiences across the country. Eager to be able to tour once more as COVID-19 restrictions subside, Gross will make his next tour stop in the Klamath Basin with a performance at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, May 22.
As a child Gross saw the film “Magic” – a horror film about a ventriloquism dummy that comes to life – and was immediately enamored. He began ordering mail-away magic kits and picking up every book on the subject he could find. It was during an impromptu open mic night at the age of 11 during a family vacation that Gross got his first audience reaction and realized he might have a future having fun, but by 15 he and his brother had also made the professional racquetball circuit so his stage antics would have to wait. When the pro tour opportunities declined, Gross tried out at a few open mic nights around Los Angeles, and soon found a following.
“After some open mic nights I started getting asked back to open, then started doing comedy clubs, cruise ships, corporate events, theaters, and I never looked back,” said Gross. “I have been very fortunate, it’s like I’ve never had to have a real job my entire life.”
Years later and Gross has become one of the most renowned touring magic-ventriloquism-comedy acts around, garnering millions of views of his viral videos and the crazy reactions of people seeing him pull off various tricks including his most famous move, the “split man.”
“People’s reactions are the best part,” laughed Gross. “There was one where I ripped a girl’s head off and the old guy nearby on a bench fell over backwards and hit pretty hard. It turned out he was a retired stunt man so he was okay – only in L.A. would that happen. Another time I did a trick on a bus and the driver grabbed a bat and chased after me. After we told him we were filming and it was all a trick, he calmed down and asked if we could do it again!”
An Andy Gross performance is a multi-faceted extravaganza, blending stand-up comedy with magical acts, ventriloquism, crowd participation, and general silliness. After a long and difficult hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gross is ecstatic to be back touring again and reconnecting with audiences.
“Things are going well again, I’ve got a full tour; it has been interesting traveling around the country and seeing how different areas treat the pandemic,” reflected Gross. “More mentally than anything the pandemic was hard, it just hurt not being out there to perform. It’s hard to not be able to do what you love.”
Gross is excited to visit Klamath Falls, as a self-professed fan of historic venues and the outdoors. As a collector of antique ventriloquist dolls, he’s also hopeful somebody have an old doll to bring to the show. Mostly though, he hopes to bring some laughs and good times at a time when people could really use some entertainment.
“People will get a lot of comedy on Saturday, I know some people think it’s just a magic show but it really is comedy first and foremost,” added Gross. “There’s magic also, and some ventriloquism too – and there’s audience participation too. It’s been interesting with this whole social distancing thing, I’ve had to learn to throw my voice six feet further!”
Gross performs at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29, available in advance through the Ragland box office or at www.rrtheater.org.