An incredible solo journey up into the Canadian arctic was captured by local filmmaker Norton Smith (Talent, Ore.) and the resulting documentary is set for its broadcast debut this month on Southern Oregon PBS, according to a news release.
Airing Wednesday, September 2 at 8 p.m., SOPBS’s broadcast will also include exclusive clips of Norton in the SOPBS studio discussing his journey.
A film of self-discovery and spiritual awakening set in the wilderness of Northern Canada. Filmmaker Norton Smith set out on a solo canoe journey beginning in the Northwest Territories of Canada, traveling for 55 days up the Yellowknife River, across the height of land and down the Snare River to the village of Wekweeti. With time alone in the wilderness and facing the same challenges that the aboriginal inhabitants faced, he attempts to re-establish a sense of the connection with the land and spirits that the original people felt and along the way was able to document changes in the climate based on the journal of Sir John Franklin from his trip up the river in 1820.
Smith has a history of making extreme solo journeys, dating back to the late 1970s when he entered a solo sailing race going from San Francisco to Hawaii. In his latest venture, Smith made the decision to not only travel upriver into the Canadian wilderness; he also decided to film his journey. This required him to pack a large amount of camera equipment, in addition to the supplies he needed to survive. Smith planned for no supply or food drops, packing everything he was to use on the journey the entire way.
The film documents the arduous journey, including when he swamped his canoe while trying to pull it up a series of rapids and the adjustments Smith had to make while out in the wild based on extraneousness circumstances. In his planning, Smith had originally wanted to follow the same basic path outlined in the journal of Sir John Franklin, a British explorer taxed with charting the north coast of Canada in 1819. Once out in the wild, Smith realized he had to adjust this plan based on changes to the climate and unclear instructions in Franklin’s journal.
“Toward the Source” has already previously received critical acclaim, being honored as the Jury Grand Prize- Southern Feature Film at the Klamath Independent Film Festival.
In addition to its originally scheduled airdate of September 2 at 8 p.m., the film will also have an encore airing Saturday, September 12 at 2 p.m. Southern Oregon PBS is broadcast on channel 8 (ch. 22 in Klamath Falls).
