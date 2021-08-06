Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
A tour of Linkville Cemetery will be offered at 6 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8, by the Klamath County Historical Society.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
A walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be offered at 6 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8, by the Klamath County Historical Society.
Society members will discuss about a dozen early-day residents of Klamath County who are buried in the pioneer cemetery.
“We’ll recall the lives of several families who were prominent in Klamath Falls a century or more ago,” said Carol Mattos, one of the tour organizers. “One example is Charles H. Withrow, who was prominent among the early timberland owners in Klamath.”
Other important figures from local history to be discussed are Henry and Katie Whiteline, who owned land on the west side of Lake Ewauna, and Marion Hanks, a county commissioner who played a role in the courthouse controversy in the early 1900s.
The tour will begin at the flagpole near the cemetery entrance. The tour is free and open to anyone interested. Most of the tour will be on paved roads, with brief portions off the road.
For more information contact Mattos at (541) 884-4032.