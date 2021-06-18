Are you the titan of tomatoes? The queen of ketchup? The heir of heirlooms? Show off tomato trivia skills this month in the Klamath County Library’s latest online gardening trivia competition with the Oregon State University Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, according to a Klamath County Library news release.
Nicole Sanchez, an assistant professor in horticulture at the extension center and a favorite recurring guest speaker at the library, will test tomato knowledge on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Prizes will be provided for correct answers. Participants may enter as individuals or as a team.
To register, visit klamathlibrary.org/trivia or email Denae Nemanic at dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org. The contest will be hosted via Slido, available for download at www.sli.do, or by the Slido app on a tablet or smart phone via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.