Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Kids and teens can join book clubs at the downtown Klamath County Library to discover new favorite books and meet new friends, according to a news release.

Here’s what is in store for November:

■ Where the Wild Books Are (ages 5-6): They’ll discuss “Little Bear’s Friend,” by Else Holmelund Minarik at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

■ The Page Turners (ages 7-9): They’re discussing “Zeus and the Thunderbolt of Doom,” by Joan Holub and Suzanne Williams at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

■ Books & Beyond (ages 10-12): This month’s book is “Sword of Summer,” the first book in the “Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard” series by Rick Riordan. They’ll talk about it at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

■ Pizza & Books (ages 13-18): Talk about books over snacks! This month’s book is “The Raven Boys,” by Maggie Stiefvater, with a discussion at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

For more information or to pick up your club’s book, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.

Tags