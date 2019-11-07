Kids and teens can join book clubs at the downtown Klamath County Library to discover new favorite books and meet new friends, according to a news release.
Here’s what is in store for November:
■ Where the Wild Books Are (ages 5-6): They’ll discuss “Little Bear’s Friend,” by Else Holmelund Minarik at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
■ The Page Turners (ages 7-9): They’re discussing “Zeus and the Thunderbolt of Doom,” by Joan Holub and Suzanne Williams at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
■ Books & Beyond (ages 10-12): This month’s book is “Sword of Summer,” the first book in the “Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard” series by Rick Riordan. They’ll talk about it at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
■ Pizza & Books (ages 13-18): Talk about books over snacks! This month’s book is “The Raven Boys,” by Maggie Stiefvater, with a discussion at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
For more information or to pick up your club’s book, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.