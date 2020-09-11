Klamath County’s relatively low COVID-19 numbers has made for a unique circumstance nationwide; while across the country, beloved film festival have turned digital amid the pandemic, the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF) stands out as one of the few in the country to still be an in-person event.
Tickets are now on sale, albeit in limited number due to Oregon’s state-mandated crowd restrictions reducing facilities to only 100 total people inside. With an expected VIP list of invited filmmakers and sponsor as well as staff, that limits in-person ticket sales to 20-30 total per day when the festival kicks off Sept. 18-20 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
To accommodate demand, Klamath Independent Film Festival in addition to presenting events in-person has also for the first time launched an online streaming version of the festival via the Eventive Virtual Festival platform to run simultaneously, complete with exclusive question-and-answer sessions with each filmmaker featured in KIFF2020. Every film showcased at the Ross Ragland during KIFF will also be available for streaming through Eventive Sept. 18-20, offering the festival from the comfort of home.
The festival, renowned as the premier Oregon-centric film fest that exclusively welcomes shorts and feature-length films shot in Oregon or by Oregon filmmakers, will present livestreams throughout the weekend allowing online pass-holders to still participate in on-stage Q&As with filmmakers as well as the kickoff party and awards ceremony.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventive.org or www.klamathfilm.org. No tickets will be sold at the door or through the Ross Ragland Theater, as strict headcounts not to exceed 100 people inside the facility must be maintained to adhere to current state restrictions. Tickets are $10 for a single-day in-person pass, and $15 for an an online pass.
A total of 37 films will be showcased this year, spanning K-12 student films to regional documentaries and feature-films. The slate includes comedy, thrillers, drama, animation, and even puppetry. The festival begins on Friday, Sept. 18 with an online kickoff party, replacing the traditional gala, followed by a screening of the documentary “The Last Blockbuster” – a feature film about the final surviving Blockbuster Video store, located in Bend. A Q&A with the filmmaker, Taylor Morden, will follow.
Saturday, Sept. 19 features a day of feature films starting at 11 a.m. accompanied by Q&As with each filmmaker. Slated films include the documentary “At the Video Store,” the comedy-slasher film “1 Dead Dog,” a heartfelt documentary tribute to an accomplished Oregon musician, “This is Tim: A Musical Life,” and a fascinating glimpse at the life of an illegal immigrant who escaped war to make a successful life in Oregon – “Illegal.”
The festival will culminate on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. starting with a showing of K-12 Student Films, including several selections from a week-long film camp offered by festival organizers in August. Short films selected from across the State of Oregon will continue separated into themed blocks, finishing with an awards ceremony starting around 7:15 p.m.
All individuals attending the festival in-person at the Ross Ragland Theater will be required to have their temperature checked, wear a face covering, and have contact tracing information collected prior to being admitted entry. Anyone showing any signs of illness are urged not to attend and instead participate online.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.